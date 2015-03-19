FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips considers IPO for lighting business, says will review other options
#Funds News
March 19, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Philips considers IPO for lighting business, says will review other options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv :

* Proposal to appoint David Pyott as new member of supervisory board

* Philips provides update on 2015 AGM agenda

* Also published shareholders circular providing a further specification and explanation of proposal to approve separation of lighting business from Royal Philips

* Separation is currently intended to be effectuated through an initial public offering, but other options will continue to be reviewed Link to press release: (philips.to/1xArbjp) Further company coverage:

