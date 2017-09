March 19 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says its unit, Neol Bio, will develop two bio projects for CLAMBER project in Castilla la Mancha for more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/194ANwB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)