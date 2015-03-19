FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grivalia Properties REIC completes acquisition of property in Heraklion, Crete
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grivalia Properties REIC completes acquisition of property in Heraklion, Crete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Announces completion of acquisition of a 12.6 thousand square meters property in Heraklion, Crete and its leaseback to Praktiker Hellas SA

* The store is the only store with housing and technical equipment in Crete, Greece

* Says the price for the deal amounts to 8.5 million euros ($9.10 million), funded from the company's share capital increase performed in FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1B3BDR6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.