BRIEF-Grivalia Properties REIC completes acquisition of property in Heraklion, Crete

March 19 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Announces completion of acquisition of a 12.6 thousand square meters property in Heraklion, Crete and its leaseback to Praktiker Hellas SA

* The store is the only store with housing and technical equipment in Crete, Greece

* Says the price for the deal amounts to 8.5 million euros ($9.10 million), funded from the company's share capital increase performed in FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1B3BDR6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)