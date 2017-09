March 18 (Reuters) - Akfen GYO :

* Signs site handover agreement with Akfen Insaat

* Says Akfen Insaat starts construction work for Ibis Otel Tuzla Project in Istanbul

* Says construction to be finished in 14 months and to cost 7.8 million euros ($8.30 million) plus VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)