March 18 (Reuters) - Argen X Bv

* Operating loss totaled eur 10.7 million in 2014 compared with eur 6.2 million in 2013

* Net loss for 2014 increased to eur 10.3 million compared with eur 6.1 million in 2013

* Revenue increased significantly to reach eur 3.8 million compared to eur 2.7 million in 2013