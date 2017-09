March 18 (Reuters) - Aviva Sigorta :

* Says total 108 shareholder uses exit rights, after the transaction Kibele B.V. holds 99.62 percent of the company

* Says nominal 1.45 million lira ($554,642) shares are transferred by usage of exit rights