BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group FY consolidated net profit-group share rises to 98.2 mln euros

March 19 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* FY consolidated net profit - group share 98.2 million euros ($105.8 million) versus 71.4 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.90 euros per share

* Sees value of operating synergies at 62 million euros per year starting in 2017 with a total execution cost of 65 million euros

* Target for 2015 is an operating margin on business activity of around 6 percent

* FY 2015 revenue target is growth at constant exchange rates and scope

* Targets for 2017 are revenue of between 3.8 billion euros and 4.0 billion euros and operating profit margin on business activity of between 8.0 percent and 9.0 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)