March 19 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says Sanofi has published top-line results from the ELIXA cardiovascular safety outcomes study of Lyxumia (lix-isenatide)

* Study showed that lixisenatide was non-inferior, although not superior, to placebo for cardiovascular safety