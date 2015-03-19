FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen to buy majority stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

SocGen to buy majority stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique (MCBM) as part of its strategy to tap strong growth in Africa.

The acquisition, for which financial details were not disclosed, will take effect via a capital increase and is dependent on the approval of the Central Bank of Mozambique, SocGen said in a statement.

SocGen noted that Mozambique demonstrates particularly strong growth potential, notably in the area of infrastructures in view of the recent gas field discoveries.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.