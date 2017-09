March 19 (Reuters) - BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.06 euros per share

* FY EBIT of 330,000 euros ($352,539) versus 341,000 euros year ago

* FY turnover is slightly higher than the previous year at around 16.3 million euros

* FY EBITDA 1.714 million euros versus 1.772 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)