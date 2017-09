(Corrects typo)

March 19 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills SA :

* Issues in cooperation with Alpha Bank a 2 years common bond loan of 6 million euros ($6.42 million) to refinance its short-term bank loans Source text: bit.ly/1xhxWfC

