March 19, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aktia Bank updates financial objectives and dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Plc :

* Says financial objectives up until 2018 -- to improve cost-to-income ratio by at least 10 per cent (2014: 0.71)

* Current dividend policy of 40-60 per cent of profit is amended to 50 per cent of profit at a minimum.

* Says financial objectives up until 2018 to have a core tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) of 15 per cent at a minimum (2014: approx. 19 per cent calculated according to irba)

* Says financial objectives up until 2018 to improve return on equity (ROE) to at least 9 per cent (2014: 8.3 per cent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
