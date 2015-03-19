FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rational AG proposes 2014 dividend of 6.80 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Rational Ag

* Dividend of 6.80 euros proposed

* Posted consolidated sales of 496.7 million euros in 2014, an increase of 8% over previous year (461.1 million euros)

* Fy gross profit rose to 304.0 million euros (previous year: 280.7 million euros) and gross margin was 61% (previous year: 61%).

* At 145.2 million euros (previous year: 128.3 million euros), fy ebit was 13% up on previous year

* Fy group earnings were 110.1 million euros, outperforming previous year’s figure by 13% (previous year: 97.2 million euros

* Expects to continue its course of growth regarding sales volume, revenue and ebit in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

