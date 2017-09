March 19 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group :

* Obtained financing of 117.7 million euros ($125.12 million) for its shopping centers in Czech Republic

* Funds will be used to refinance and increase existing investment loans and also to finance construction of a new shopping center in Czech Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)