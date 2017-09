March 19 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Success of the capital increase of about 255 million euros ($271.1 million) with preferential subscription rights

* Total demand amounted to about 425 million euros, which represents a subscription ratio of 167 pct