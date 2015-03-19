FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Capital FY net profit jumps by 263 pct to 4.2 mln euros
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-First Capital FY net profit jumps by 263 pct to 4.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - First Capital SpA :

* Reports full year net profit of 4.2 million euros ($4.47 million), up 263 pct year on year

* Full year net asset value is 32.1 million euros, up 19 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.07792 euro per share

* Says dividend will be distributed partially in cash payment of 0.04 euro per share and through grant of 4 free shares for every 100 shares held

* Plans issuance of 2015-2020 bonds with 5 pct interest for total value up 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
