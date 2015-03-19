BRIEF-Pininfarina FY net loss narrows to 1.3 mln euros

March 19 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :

* Reports full year production value of 86.6 million euros ($92.05 million) versus 79.8 million euros a year ago

* Full year EBITDA is 7 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 2.6 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss is 1.3 million euros versus loss of 10.4 million euros a year ago

* Expects full year 2015 production value in line with 2014 figure and operating loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)