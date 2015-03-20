FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY net profit slightly down to CHF 19.1 mln
March 20, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY net profit slightly down to CHF 19.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* FY order income rise by 10 percent to 350.7 million Swiss francs ($355 million)

* FY sales increase by 6 percent to 335.3 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA only decreased slightly to 44.1 million Swiss francs compared to previous year’s figure of 45.4 million francs (-2.8 percent)

* FY EBITDA margin was 13.2 percent (2013: 14.3 percent)

* FY EBIT decreased to 25.4 million Swiss francs (2013: 27.2 million francs)

* FY net profit decreased slightly to 19.1 million Swiss francs by annual comparison (2013: 20.5 million Swiss francs)

* Will propose a repayment of capital by means of a capital reduction through a nominal value reduction of 9.00 Swiss francs per registered share to a par value of 1.00 Swiss franc to general assembly instead of a dividend

* Outlook 2015 - decision that Swiss National Bank made on Jan. 15 to stop supporting euro’s minimum rate will considerably lower interroll group’s growth expressed in reporting currency Swiss francs

* Sees in 2015 profit will be impacted by translation currency effects in particular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9889 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
