March 20 (Reuters) - Comperia.pl SA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus 13.8 million zlotys year on year

* Full year 2014 operating profit is 1.7 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys year on year

* Full year 2014 net profit is 4.2 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)