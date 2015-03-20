BRIEF-Sun International to buy Peermont Group

March 20 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Acquisition of the peermont group and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* As at 31 December 2014, Peermont reported provisional revenues of 3,253 million rand

* Deal for a purchase consideration determined with reference to an enterprise value of Peermont of 9,425 million rand

* Sun International will assume all debt currently within Peermont group

* Has approached its major shareholders to determine support for proposed transaction

* Intends exploring possibility of disposing of certain of smaller assets within peermont portfolio

* Will acquire Maxshell ordinary, preference shares, mezzanine debt in form of payment in kind notes issued by Maxshell subsidiaries