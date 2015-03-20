FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun International to buy Peermont Group
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 20, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International to buy Peermont Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Acquisition of the peermont group and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* As at 31 December 2014, Peermont reported provisional revenues of 3,253 million rand

* Deal for a purchase consideration determined with reference to an enterprise value of Peermont of 9,425 million rand

* Sun International will assume all debt currently within Peermont group

* Has approached its major shareholders to determine support for proposed transaction

* Intends exploring possibility of disposing of certain of smaller assets within peermont portfolio

* Will acquire Maxshell ordinary, preference shares, mezzanine debt in form of payment in kind notes issued by Maxshell subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.