BRIEF-SSH Communications Security issues EUR 12 mln convertible capital securities
March 20, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SSH Communications Security issues EUR 12 mln convertible capital securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Issues convertible capital securities of 12 million euros ($12.83 million)

* Capital securities bear a fixed interest rate of 7.5 pct until March 30 2020, after which interest rate will increase by four percentage points

* Securities have no maturity date, but issuer has right to redeem them after three but before five years from issue date, upon certain conditions, or after five years from issue date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

