March 20 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* iAlbatros SAS signs deal with GDF Suez for using company’s hotel booking system by GDF Suez employees

* Its unit iAlbatros SAS estimates value of deal with GDF Suez at 135 million euros ($144.18 million) over 5 years

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)