BRIEF-Sable Metals and Minerals says in asset-sale talks with investor

March 20 (Reuters) - Sable Metals and Minerals Ltd :

* Negotiations are being conducted with investor with a view to it acquiring one or more assets from Sable

* Should negotiations result in a transaction being concluded, loan will be set off against purchase price payable for asset sale

* Anticipated that an agreement on asset sale will be concluded before end of April 2015

* Signed an agreement in terms of which an investor will provide funding to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: