FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baader Bank FY net loss after taxes widens to 1.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank FY net loss after taxes widens to 1.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* FY net loss after taxes of 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million) (2013: net loss of 0.2 million euros)

* FY operating profit of 0.2 million euros for 2014 (2013: eur 1.5 million

* At 1.3 million euros, FY net interest income was markedly lower compared with previous year’s result of 4.5 million euros due to current low interest rates and portfolio reallocations

* FY net trading income increased by 2.6 pct to 43.7 million euros (2013: 42.6 million euros)

* FY net fee and commission income rose by 2.9 million euros to 52.4 million euros (2013: 49.5 million euros)

* Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.01 euros per share

* Anticipates another considerable increase in net trading income during current financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.