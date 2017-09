March 20 (Reuters) - Adthink Media SA :

* Reports full year operating loss of 3.5 million euros ($3.74 million) versus profit of 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss of integrated companies is 3.3 million euros versus profit of 0.5 million euros a year ago

* Expects to significantly improve the performance of the publishing business in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1LyDSH9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)