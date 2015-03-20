FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiscali FY 2014 group net loss widens to 16.4 mln euros
March 20, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tiscali FY 2014 group net loss widens to 16.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Examines and approves full year 2014 draft financial statements

* Full year consolidated revenue is 212.8 million euros ($227.27 million), down 4.7 pct year on year

* Full year negative group EBIT is 0.3 million euros compared to positive 9.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year negative group net result is 16.4 million euros compared with negative 4.7 million euros a year ago

* Says number of ADSL customers at the end of 2014 came to 481.3 thousand (down 16.9 thousand year on year)

* Signs preliminary non-binding letter of intent for industrial aggregation with Aria S.p.A.

* Says letter of intent with Aria is signed on the basis of the license awarded in auction in 2008 for the use of band 3.5 GHZ on the whole national territory Source text: bit.ly/1C3zrOl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

