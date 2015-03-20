FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alma Media to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Plans to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers - Lapin Kansa and Pohjolan Sanomat

* Two newspapers’ editorial staffs, media sales and production would be consolidated so that, beginning from June 2015, Alma would be effectively publishing one six-day newspaper, Lapin Kansa, in Lapland

* Says statutory personnel negotiations concern about 130 employees

* Online content would be available only to subscribers

* Potential repercussions may lead to staff reductions of no more than 30 man-years for Lapland newspapers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.