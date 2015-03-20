BRIEF-Alma Media to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers

March 20 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :
* Plans to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers - Lapin Kansa and Pohjolan Sanomat
* Two newspapers’ editorial staffs, media sales and production would be consolidated so that, beginning from June 2015, Alma would be effectively publishing one six-day newspaper, Lapin Kansa, in Lapland
* Says statutory personnel negotiations concern about 130 employees
* Online content would be available only to subscribers
* Potential repercussions may lead to staff reductions of no more than 30 man-years for Lapland newspapers