BRIEF-Alma Media to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers

March 20 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Plans to consolidate operations of Lapland newspapers - Lapin Kansa and Pohjolan Sanomat

* Two newspapers’ editorial staffs, media sales and production would be consolidated so that, beginning from June 2015, Alma would be effectively publishing one six-day newspaper, Lapin Kansa, in Lapland

* Says statutory personnel negotiations concern about 130 employees

* Online content would be available only to subscribers

* Potential repercussions may lead to staff reductions of no more than 30 man-years for Lapland newspapers