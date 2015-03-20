BRIEF-Investec sees Wealth & Investment and Asset Management results ahead of last yr

March 20 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* Wealth & Investment and Asset Management are expected to report results ahead of prior year

* Divisions have benefited from higher levels of average funds under management

* For year to 31 March 2015 for both Investec Plc and Investec Limited: capital ratios are expected to be within group’s target total capital adequacy range

* For period 31 March 2014 to 28 February 2015: third party assets under management increased 12% to GBP123.4 billion

* Core loans and advances: - decreased 1% to GBP16.9 billion however, adjusting for strategic disposals there was an increase of 13%, for the period 31 march 2014 to 28 february 2015

* Recurring income as a percentage of total operating income has increased and is expected to be approximately 76% (2014: 71%)

* Impairments are expected to be approximately 17% lower than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: