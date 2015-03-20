FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TOMORROW FOCUS to sell TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 20, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TOMORROW FOCUS to sell TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - TOMORROW FOCUS AG :

* Agrees sale of TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

* Purchase price is 30.2 million euros ($32.3 million)

* Resulting book profit of TOMORROW FOCUS Group under IFRS rules will be at least 20 million euros

* Single-entity financial statements of TOMORROW FOCUS AG under German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) will show a book profit of 3.1 million euros

* Cash inflow will be used to pay off a bonded loan of 14.5 million euros that is due to mature in 2016 and to generate further growth in travel segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.