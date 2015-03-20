BRIEF-TOMORROW FOCUS to sell TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

March 20 (Reuters) - TOMORROW FOCUS AG :

* Agrees sale of TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

* Purchase price is 30.2 million euros ($32.3 million)

* Resulting book profit of TOMORROW FOCUS Group under IFRS rules will be at least 20 million euros

* Single-entity financial statements of TOMORROW FOCUS AG under German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) will show a book profit of 3.1 million euros

* Cash inflow will be used to pay off a bonded loan of 14.5 million euros that is due to mature in 2016 and to generate further growth in travel segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)