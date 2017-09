March 20 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Sir Simon Robertson has agreed to stay on board as deputy chairman for a further one year period following AGM

* Rachel Lomax will become senior independent director

* Sam Laidlaw will become chairman of group remuneration committee and chairman of nomination committee