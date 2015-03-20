BRIEF-UK financial watchdog bans two ex-Tailormade Independent senior execs

March 20 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA bans and fines two individuals for pension advice failings

* Lloyd Pope and Peter Legerton, former directors of advisory firm Tailormade Independent, were banned from senior positions in financial services

* Pope has been fined 93,800 stg, Legerton would have been fined 84,000 stg, but for financial hardship

* Issue was compounded by pope and legerton’s failure to act quickly when TMI’s external compliance consultants warned them of need to consider and disclose conflicts of interest to their customers

* Both men failed to ensure TMI assessed suitability of sipps investments, to identify and manage conflicts of interests, to oversee TMI's compliance function Source text: (bit.ly/1BWbZkE)