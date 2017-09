March 20 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Gross Management owned indirectly 50 pct by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen and 50 pct (indirectly) by board member Glen Ole Rødland bought 1 million Weifa shares at average price 0.765 Norwegian crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)