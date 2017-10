March 20 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* In consortium signs 50.5 million zloty ($13.1 million) net deal with Port Lotniczy Poznan - Lawica Sp. z o.o. to modernise an airport runway and taxiway, November

* Consortium consists of Strabag Sp. z o.o. and Qumak

* Qumak to receive 12.2 million zlotys for works contracted with Port Lotniczy Poznan - Lawica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8601 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)