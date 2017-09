March 20 (Reuters) - Inverpyme SCR de Regimen Comun SA :

* H2 net sales at 99,000 euros ($105,821) versus 132,000 euros year on year

* H2 net loss at 69,000 euros versus loss 263,000 euros year on year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)