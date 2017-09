March 20 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($146.16 million) versus 1.04 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 112 million crowns versus 71 million crowns year ago

* FY pretax profit 88 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 revenue of about 800 million - 850 million crowns and EBITDA recurring at 45 million - 55 million crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9104 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)