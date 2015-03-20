FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anima Holding FY consolidated net income falls to 84.9 mln euros
March 20, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anima Holding FY consolidated net income falls to 84.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA :

* Reports full year total consolidated revenue of 226.9 million euros ($244.53 million), up 3 pct

* Full year consolidated adjusted net income is 110.5 million euros, up 17 pct

* Full year consolidated net income is 84.9 million euros, down 29 pct

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 50 million euros in total or 0.167 euro per share

* Continues to forecast full year 2015 organic growth as sustained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

