BRIEF-Anima Holding FY consolidated net income falls to 84.9 mln euros

March 20 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA :

* Reports full year total consolidated revenue of 226.9 million euros ($244.53 million), up 3 pct

* Full year consolidated adjusted net income is 110.5 million euros, up 17 pct

* Full year consolidated net income is 84.9 million euros, down 29 pct

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 50 million euros in total or 0.167 euro per share

* Continues to forecast full year 2015 organic growth as sustained