March 23 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* Board of directors will propose to the shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 22 to waive dividend payments

* FY 2014 EBIT reached 4.1 million Swiss francs ($4.19 million) (previous year: 2.8 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 net profit reached 2.3 million francs (previous year: 0.8 million francs) Source text: bit.ly/18S5xBc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9778 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)