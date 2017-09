March 23 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Announces agreement with Starbreeze AB for additional content of 13 Payday 2 for next 24 months for $13.4 million

* Agreemtn signed through subsidiary 505 Games

* Says Digital Bros will acquire 2.67 pct of Starbreeze for $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)