March 23 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc

* Quarterly dividend raised from 12.5 eur cents to 14 eur cents per share

* Proposing a further 1.5 eur cents per share special dividend

* FY profit before tax increased 217 pct to eur 41.3 million (2013: eur 13.0 million)

* FY net gaming revenue up 32 pct to eur 225 million (2013: eur 170 million)

* We look forward to 2015 and beyond with confidence: CEO