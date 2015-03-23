BRIEF-Roularta Media Group FY net current result rises by 5.8 pct

March 23 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV :

* Reports full year sales of 299.6 million euros ($323.3 million) versus restated 305.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year EBITDA is 34.9 million euros versus restated 29.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year net current result is 19.4 million euros, up 5.8 percent

* The advertising portfolio for H1 2015 in Belgium shows a slight sales increase for the print activities, strong growth for the internet activities and a slight fall for audiovisual media

* Will propose the merger of several subsidiaries with Roularta Media Group at AGM

* Will propose the discharge of the non-recurring losses from the sale of the France activities via the use of the surplus of legal reserve (7.4 million euros) combined with a formal capital reduction of 123.2 million euros to 80 million euros capital

* Says merger profits and the anticipated profits for 2015 will permit future dividend payments

Source text: bit.ly/1GJHxLQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)