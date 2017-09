March 23 (Reuters) - Evolis SA :

* Reports FY net income of 7.4 million euros ($8.08 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago

* Sees growth of 15 percent in 2015

* To propose a dividend of 0.71 euro per share

* Sees 2015 operating profit in line with previous years Source text: bit.ly/1Ci0Zj8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)