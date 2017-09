March 23 (Reuters) - Memscap SA :

* FY revenue 13.2 million euros ($14.3 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago

* FY net profit of 0.2 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago

* Says aims to strengthen its market position and will continue to improve its productivity and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)