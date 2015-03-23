FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding FY 2014 net result turns to profit of CHF 1.7 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 23, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding FY 2014 net result turns to profit of CHF 1.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 4.0 million Swiss francs ($4 million); (previous year loss of 20.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 net revenues of 288.1 million Swiss francs versus 272.2 million Swiss francs previous year, this is an increase of about 6 percent

* FY 2014 net result of 1.7 million Swiss francs (previous year loss of 17.0 million Swiss francs)

* Proposes to waive the payment of a dividend

* Sees FY 2015 further improvement in earnings Source text - bit.ly/1FQMaoY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9772 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
