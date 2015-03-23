FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tivoli 2014 total attendance figures up to 4.5 million visitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :

* FY total attendance figures 4.5 million visitors versus 4.2 million visitors year ago

* FY EBIT 61.6 million Danish crowns ($8.99 million) versus 44.4 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 56.4 million crowns versus 42.6 million crowns year ago

* Revenue including tenants and lessees: 1.24 billion crowns compared to 1.14 billion crowns last year, equal to an increase of 8.7 pct

* Says revenue in 2015 is expected to be slightly higher than 2014, at around 900 million crowns

* Says group is expected to achieve a 2015 profit before tax in region of 50 million - 60 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8496 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

