March 23 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills SA

* Forms NutriBakeS SA unit with 0.17 million euros capital

* Says unit is formed to enter the mixtures and materials for baking market

* Says NutriBakeS is the company that has signed the announced agreement with Kenfood

Source text: bit.ly/1IjbLX2

