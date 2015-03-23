FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pasal withdraws consolidation and preventive measures applications, sells Trastor
March 23, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pasal withdraws consolidation and preventive measures applications, sells Trastor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Pasal Real Estate Development SA :

* Says as of March 23, 2015 has withdrawn its restructuring/consolidation and preventive measures court applications

* Says court ruling preventing Piraeus Bank of exercising its Trastor voting rights and halting its public offer, is no longer valid

* Announces sale of 20.35 million of its Trastor shares for 1.4 euros per share, keeping a 3-year repurchase right for half of them

Source texts: bit.ly/1N0DoXM , bit.ly/1DOpMgP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

