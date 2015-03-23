BRIEF-Altec Holdings divests 60 pct of its Sysware unit to Romanian MB Group

March 23 (Reuters) - Altec Holdings SA :

* Announces divestment of 60.01 percent of its Sysware Systems Integration SRL to Romanian MB Group’s companies MB Distribution SRL and MB Technology Business LTD for 1 euro

* Says keeps 39.99 percent of Sysware

* Says transaction is part of the Altec group’s restructuring plan and bares no effect on company level results

* Says divestment of Sysware to contribute to the Altec group’s growth in the Romanian market

