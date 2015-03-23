FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altec Holdings divests 60 pct of its Sysware unit to Romanian MB Group
#Computer Hardware
March 23, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altec Holdings divests 60 pct of its Sysware unit to Romanian MB Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Altec Holdings SA :

* Announces divestment of 60.01 percent of its Sysware Systems Integration SRL to Romanian MB Group’s companies MB Distribution SRL and MB Technology Business LTD for 1 euro

* Says keeps 39.99 percent of Sysware

* Says transaction is part of the Altec group’s restructuring plan and bares no effect on company level results

* Says divestment of Sysware to contribute to the Altec group’s growth in the Romanian market

Source text: bit.ly/1FRmQyY

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

