BRIEF-Kuka CEO sees Voith, Loh seeking supervisory board seats

March 25 (Reuters) - Kuka
* CEO says expects Voith, Loh to nominate representatives for supervisory board
* CEO, when asked whether Voith will assume supervisory board chairmanship, says a shareholder with 25 percent would likely want to do so
* Commenting on recurring speculation that Siemens may seek a takeover, CEO says is happy to have two stable major shareholders
* CEO says 2020 targets do not include acquisitions
* CEO says always considering smaller acquisitions, but no news right now
* CFO says EBIT margin will widen again in 2016, partly due to lower writedowns Further company coverage: