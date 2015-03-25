FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kuka CEO sees Voith, Loh seeking supervisory board seats
March 25, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kuka CEO sees Voith, Loh seeking supervisory board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Kuka

* CEO says expects Voith, Loh to nominate representatives for supervisory board

* CEO, when asked whether Voith will assume supervisory board chairmanship, says a shareholder with 25 percent would likely want to do so

* Commenting on recurring speculation that Siemens may seek a takeover, CEO says is happy to have two stable major shareholders

* CEO says 2020 targets do not include acquisitions

* CEO says always considering smaller acquisitions, but no news right now

* CFO says EBIT margin will widen again in 2016, partly due to lower writedowns Further company coverage:

