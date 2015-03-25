BRIEF-Kuka CEO sees Voith, Loh seeking supervisory board seats

March 25 (Reuters) - Kuka

* CEO says expects Voith, Loh to nominate representatives for supervisory board

* CEO, when asked whether Voith will assume supervisory board chairmanship, says a shareholder with 25 percent would likely want to do so

* Commenting on recurring speculation that Siemens may seek a takeover, CEO says is happy to have two stable major shareholders

* CEO says 2020 targets do not include acquisitions

* CEO says always considering smaller acquisitions, but no news right now

* CFO says EBIT margin will widen again in 2016, partly due to lower writedowns Further company coverage: