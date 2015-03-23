FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-I3D issues series AW1, AW2, AW3, AW4, AW7 and AW12 bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 23, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-I3D issues series AW1, AW2, AW3, AW4, AW7 and AW12 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - I3d SA :

* Issues and allots 12 series AW1 bonds, 6 series AW2 bonds, 10 series AW3 bonds, 12 series AW4 bonds, 29 series AW7 bonds and 20 series AW12 bonds of total value of 445,000 zlotys

* Maturity date of series AW1 bonds is April 21, 2015, for series AW2 bonds is May 20, for series AW3 bonds is June 16, for series AW4 is July 31, for series AW7 bonds is Oct. 11, 2015 and for series AW12 bonds is March 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.