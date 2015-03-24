FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Game Digital H1 profit falls 1.8 pct; to pay special dividend
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 24, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Game Digital H1 profit falls 1.8 pct; to pay special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc :

* Interim results - 26 weeks ended 24 January 2015

* Adjusted EBTIDA declined to 43.0 million pounds(H1 2014: 51.3 million pounds)

* Maiden interim ordinary dividend of 7.35 pence per share announced

* Special dividend of 25 million pounds announced, equivalent to 14.7 pence per share

* Expect activity in UK to pick up in coming weeks, driven by promotional campaigns around easter and launch of a number of key titles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.